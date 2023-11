Air Force Commander confirms destruction of one of most modern ships of Black Sea Fleet in Kerch

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces Mykola Oleshchuk has confirmed the destruction in the temporarily occupied Kerch of one of the most modern ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation - a carrier of Kaliber cruise missiles.

He wrote about this on Telegram.

Thus, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the evening of November 4 wrote about the Ukrainian strike on the Zalyv shipyard in the temporarily occupied Kerch, where, according to him, one of the most modern ships of the Black Sea Fleet - a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles - stood.

"I hope another floating ship has followed Moskva! In the meantime, we are waiting for the official confirmation of the results, once again I will thank the pilots of the tactical aviation of the Air Force for successful cruise missile strikes on the infrastructure of the Zalyv shipyard in Kerch, where one of the most modern ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation stood - a carrier of the Kalibr cruise missiles," said the message.

On the morning of November 5, Oleshchuk confirmed the destruction of one of the most modern russian ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation.

Recall that in the evening in the temporarily russian-occupied city of Kerch on the Crimea peninsula, after a missile attack, a large-scale fire occurred at the Zalyv shipyard. This was evidenced by videos posted on social networks by eyewitnesses.

In addition, the Centre for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also confirmed "successful strikes" on the Zalyv shipyard in the temporarily occupied Kerch.

"In the evening of November 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the sea and port infrastructure of the Zalyv shipyard in the temporarily occupied Kerch," the report said.