Damage to missile carrier hit in Kerch will not allow it to quickly return to combat duty - Humeniuk

The damage to the russian missile carrier, which was hit during the strikes on the Zalyv shipyard in occupied Kerch, will not allow it to quickly return to combat duty.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command South announced this on the air of the telethon.

"According to preliminary data, it received damage - how severe and irreversible we do not know yet, but the very fact that it is injured will not allow it to return to combat duty very quickly. We hope that it will not be able to at all," she said.

According to Humeniuk, the affected ship has not yet been used in service at sea, it was not recorded exactly during a full-scale invasion on combat duty and in an equipped state.

"The overall picture of the shipyard, existing destruction, existing damage to facilities. And this is an absolutely legitimate target, since all these facilities were directed by the enemy to restore combat potential, that is, they were supposed to be used in combat work," she added.

We will remind, in the evening in the city of Kerch, temporarily occupied by russia, on the Crimean peninsula, a large-scale fire broke out at the Zalyv shipbuilding plant after a missile attack. This was evidenced by video footage posted by eyewitnesses on social networks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the air forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, confirmed the defeat in temporarily occupied Kerch of one of the most modern ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation - the Kalibr cruise missile carrier.