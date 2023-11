In the state budget for 2024, UAH 4 billion of revenues from privatization have been laid.

This is stated in the message of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the fund has already created auction commissions to determine the starting prices and terms of sale for 15 objects of large privatization. In the future, the terms of sale and starting prices will be approved by the government, and only after that the announcement of auctions will begin. The task of the fund is to determine a fair starting price, lay in terms of benchmarks for the further development of enterprises and to ensure the transparency of auctions," said Deputy Chairman of the State Property Fund, Serhii Symonov.

According to the report, the sale of small privatization objects will continue during the next year - more than 300 auctions are planned.

Minimum revenues from small privatization in 2024 are predicted by the fund at the level of UAH 1 billion.

"According to the results of 10 months of 2023, the auctions for the sale of small privatization objects have already brought almost UAH 3 billion to the state budget. In addition to this money, the state additionally received VAT in the amount of UAH 0.5 billion and the repayment of the accumulated debts by the new owners," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 9, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the state budget for 2024.

In 9 months, the privatization of state property brought a record-breaking UAH 2.7 billion to the budget over the past 5 years.