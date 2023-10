In January-September, privatization of state property brought the budget UAH 2.7 billion, which is a record figure since 2018.

This is stated in the message of the SPFU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In January-September 2023, the SPFU attracted UAH 2.7 billion from privatization to the state budget. That's a record high since 2018. On average, in the previous five years, privatization brought UAH 951 million for the same period. The achievement in the three quarters of 2023 exceeds this figure by almost three times," the report said.

It is noted that since the beginning of this year, the SPFU has found new owners for 303 state assets.

"The most expensive - the Hermitage Hotel in Kyiv - was sold for UAH 311 million. More than 60% of this year's lots are administrative real estate, which entrepreneurs restore and use to open, for example, a new store, office or cafe," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SPFU published in ProZorro.Sales 15 objects of major privatization, in particular, the OPP, UMCC, Centrenergo.