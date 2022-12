France, together with Ukraine, has begun creating a special tribunal for Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine.

This was reported on the website of the French Foreign Ministry on December 1.

The report notes that the fight against impunity for crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine is a priority for France. Therefore, the country helps the Ukrainian prosecutors and the International Criminal Court to investigate crimes so that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

"On the proposal to create a special tribunal on the crime of Russian aggression in Ukraine. We started working with our European and Ukrainian partners. It is about achieving the broadest consensus in the international community," Paris said.

Recall that representatives of the French Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Justice yesterday supported the creation of the Tribunal, which will judge the top political leadership of Russia for the crime of aggression. This follows from the November 28 communique of the conference "Possible scenarios for the prosecution of Russia for the crime of aggression."

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that the decision of the G7 on cooperation in the investigation of Russian war crimes against Ukraine is the first step towards a tribunal for those responsible.