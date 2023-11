Ukraine starts mass production of domestic Shaheds. How much is produced per month

Ukraine has established mass production of the domestic analogue of Shaheds. Dozens of such drones are produced in a month.

This was announced by Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries, during the annual meeting of the European Business Association, Forbes Ukraine writes.

According to him, the defense sector makes an important contribution to the country's economy. In the future, it should become the main sector of the Ukrainian economy.

"Starting with what is called "Ukrainian Shahed", we do not say the name of this product, but we started mass production of it and now (we produce) dozens a month, continuing with many other items that we previously produced very little, but now we have decent numbers," the Minister said.

He added that the government is not satisfied with a multiple increase in production: "We are satisfied with a tenfold increase or more. We have such growth in many directions."

Kamyshin emphasized that now there is no question of integrating Ukroboronprom with business. But the state-owned plant helps private small drone companies.

"In this regard, "Ukrainian Shahed" appeared precisely at the state plant," the Minister emphasized.

It will be recalled that the Ministry of Defense announced that new Ukrainian-made weapons will reach the front faster.

Ukraine is also testing its own innovative RPS-7 "Inhul" development in order to detect russian aircraft in advance.