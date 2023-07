Ukraine is testing its own innovative development RPS-7 Inhul in order to detect Russian aircraft in advance

Ukraine is conducting tests of an innovative radio-electronic reconnaissance station of its own production RPS-7 Inhul, which is capable of detecting enemy radars, air defense systems and aircraft from a long distance. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this on Twitter on Sunday, July 9.

“RPS-7 Inhul is an innovative radio-electronic reconnaissance station manufactured in Ukraine. It can detect enemy radars, air defense systems, and aircraft from a long distance. Obtaining this information is critical for our artillery, which hunts down russian military equipment,” the message reads.

According to him, the station is currently being tested before it can be officially put into service with the Ukrainian army. Reznikov thanked the designers, sponsors and companies that helped bring this project to life.

