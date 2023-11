New Ukrainian-made weapons will get to the front faster. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As noted, from November 1, the Ministry of Defense significantly reduced the delivery of equipment and weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Now the manufacturer itself will determine by what technical parameters it will rent products to the customer. The military only agrees on a list of parameters (previously, the military prescribed a significant list of these parameters in the technical specifications).

Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk added that unnecessary tests were canceled and the number of inspections was reduced. Also changes were introduced so that Ukrainian weapons get into the troops faster.

“The changes introduced will also allow troops to receive new samples of armament and military equipment faster. Earlier, for example, in order to provide a warranty shelf life (for weapons it is 10 years), a new sample of armament and military equipment had to undergo accelerated climate tests within six months, and sometimes a year, to determine whether it would be operational within 10 years. This requirement is now being lifted," it said.

Now the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine will insist on confirming only three factors: the effectiveness of the sample of equipment, its safety for personnel and reliability in operation. The manufacturer takes responsibility for the quality of weapons, tests and all supply risks.

