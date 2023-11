Overnight into November 16, the russians attacked from the southeast (Prymorsko-Akhtarsk - the aggressor country of the russian federation) with 18 Shahed type UAVs. An air alert was announced in many regions of Ukraine, and air defense was in operation.

This is stated in the message of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of combat work by the forces and means of the Air Force, 16 enemy drones were destroyed.

Units of mobile fire groups, fighter aircraft, and anti-aircraft missile units were involved.

In addition, on the evening of November 15, an Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed in the Poltava Region. Also, around midnight, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv Region with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. Previously, there were no victims.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region and conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol axis. Ukrainian soldiers are also holding defenses in the Avdiyivka area.

It was previously reported that the russians lost 3 tanks and more than 550 personnel in the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group.