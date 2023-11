The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region and conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol Axis. Ukrainian fighters are also holding lines on the Avdiyivka Axis.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the AFU, posted on Facebook on Thursday, November 16.

In total, during the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted eight missile and 29 airstrikes. It also carried out 76 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

More than 160 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolayiv Regions came under artillery fire.

Kupiyansk Axis

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, the enemy conducted assaults in the Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka Districts of the Kharkiv Region, where our soldiers repelled seven attacks.

Lyman Axis

The enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Nadiya District of the Luhansk Region.

Bakhmut Axis

The enemy carried out assaults in the districts of Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka of the Donetsk Region, where six attacks were repulsed by our defenders. Defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.

Avdiyivka Axis

In the zone of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. The offensive actions of the enemy were unsuccessful in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, and east of Pervomaiske of the Donetsk Region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 attacks.

Mariyinka Axis

Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 enemy attacks in the Mariyinka and Novomykhailivka Districts of the Donetsk Region.

Shakhtarsk Axis

The enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Prechystivka and Staromayorske areas of the Donetsk Region, where six attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces.

Zaporizhzhia Axis

The enemy carried out assaults near Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia Region, without success.

Melitopol Axis

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

Kherson Axis

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

Enemy losses

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made ten strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and three more - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the missile forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, 13 artillery pieces, an ammunition depot, and an enemy air defense system.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the day, November 15, there were 58 combat clashes between the Ukrainian military and the russian occupiers. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

On November 14, the aviation of the AFU struck ten times on the russian invaders and three times the enemy's air defense system.

The aggressor country russia continues to suffer losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine - in just one day, the Defense Forces eliminated 820 enemy soldiers, 58 artillery systems, 15 tanks, and an aircraft.