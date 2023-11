Russia trying to seize initiative on battlefield. ISW tells what preventing that

The troops of the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation are probably trying to regain the initiative on the battlefield in Ukraine: they are conducting several simultaneous offensive operations in the east.

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Military analysts believe that it remains unclear whether russian forces will be able to fully regain the initiative, as Ukrainian forces continue to press on critical areas of the front.

Several Ukrainian officials noted that the situation along the front line is difficult, but that Ukrainian forces maintain control over the battle space.

Statements by Ukrainian officials regarding the current pace of russian operations on the front line are consistent with ISW's assessment of russian offensive operations, particularly in the Kupyansk, Bakhmut, and Avdiyivka axes.

However, according to ISW analysts, it will likely be difficult for russian forces to fully regain the initiative on the battlefield as Ukrainian forces continue their own offensive operations and make tactical gains along the front. In particular, in the west of the Zaporizhzhia Region and on the left bank of Kherson.

ISW believes that the russian military command will likely have to decide whether to keep certain russian elements in certain areas of the front to defend against the Ukrainian offensive, or to redeploy them to support the offensive elsewhere.

This is likely to hamper russia's ability to fully regain the initiative in the coming weeks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 13, the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation continued its offensive in the Avdiyivka area. Geolocation footage released on November 10 also shows that russian troops have advanced to the eastern outskirts of Stepove (3 km north of Avdiyivka).

The russians are attacking near Kupyansk (Kharkiv Region) and Bakhmut (Donetsk Region), and have increased the number of kamikaze drones.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was informed on the selector about the increase in the number of enemy assaults near Avdiyivka (Donetsk Region) and Kupyansk (Kharkiv Region).