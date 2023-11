The russians attack near Kupiansk (Kharkiv Region) and Bakhmut (Donetsk Region), increased the number of kamikaze drones.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy does not abandon its plans and continues offensive actions simultaneously in several eastern directions. In particular, despite heavy losses, the russians attack our units, which are defending in the Kupiansk area. In addition, the enemy increased the use of kamikaze drones. In the north and south of Bakhmut, russian troops are trying to seize the initiative by conducting counterattacks," he said.

At the same time, Syrskyi noted that Ukrainian defenders break down all the plans and attempts of the invaders to seize Ukrainian land, the enemy loses its offensive capabilities every day.

So, according to him, in two weeks in the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, russian occupation troops lost more than 4,000 people, destroyed and damaged more than 500 units of military equipment of the invaders.

