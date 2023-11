Ukrainian troops have gained foothold on the eastern (left) bank of the Kherson Region.

This was stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

In particular, in a speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, said that, despite the difficult combat situation, Ukrainian troops "have gained foothold on the left bank of the Dnieper" and are continuing counteroffensive actions on unspecified areas of the front.

"ISW continues to assess that Ukrainian forces have been conducting larger-than-usual ground operations on the eastern bank of the Kherson Region since mid-October 2023, and that Ukrainian forces appear capable of holding and securing their current positions on the russian-controlled side of the Dnieper," military analysts noted.

Geolocation footage released on November 13 shows that Ukrainian troops have recently advanced to Krynky (30 km northeast of the Kherson Region and 2 km from the Dnieper River).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 13, the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation continued its offensive in the Avdiyivka area. Geolocation footage released on November 10 also shows that russian troops have advanced to the eastern outskirts of Stepove (3 km north of Avdiyivka).

The russians are attacking near Kupyansk (Kharkiv Region) and Bakhmut (Donetsk Region), and have increased the number of kamikaze drones.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was informed on the selector about the increase in the number of enemy assaults near Avdiyivka (Donetsk Region) and Kupyansk (Kharkiv Region).