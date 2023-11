Air alert sounded, it was ignored. Umierov tells about results of investigation into deaths of servicemen of A

The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine conducted an investigation into the circumstances of the death of servicemen of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, who were fired upon by the occupiers while lining up for awards.

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov announced this on Tuesday, November 14.

"Now we know minute by minute what and how it happened. We have figured out what led to the tragedy and how it could have been avoided... Yes, they really gathered fighters in the yard of the house to award them," the Minister wrote.

According to him, the organizers of the award ceremony ignored all the rules of masking. In addition, a large number of cars were parked near the venue.

At that moment, an unmanned aerial vehicle of the russian troops was in the sky. It was discovered by the Ukrainian military, in connection with which an "air alert" was announced in the region.

After the launch of a russian missile was recorded, a missile danger signal was broadcast.

According to Umierov, no centralized security measures were taken at the place of awarding.

"The investigation in this case is ongoing. In particular, it is being conducted by the SBI. All those guilty of this tragedy will be punished according to the law," the Minister wrote.

He added that he instructed the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to check the implementation of security protocols in the units.

Umierov also appealed to the commanders who are responsible for the safety of servicemen, urging them not to neglect basic safety measures.

It will be recalled that on November 3, the russian occupiers launched a missile attack on a gathering of Ukrainian servicemen in one of the front-line settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Only on November 6, the leadership of the 128th brigade confirmed that 19 servicemen of the unit were killed as a result of a russian missile attack.

We also reported that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suspended the commander of the 128th brigade from his duties after the incident in the Zaporizhzhia Region.