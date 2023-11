The commander of the 128th separate mountain-assault brigade has been suspended from his duties during the official investigation into the death of the personnel. The relevant decision was taken by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi. This was stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday, November 6.

"Officially! During the official investigation into the death of personnel on November 3, 2023, the commander of the 128th separate mountain-assault brigade has been suspended from his duties by the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The materials of the investigation will be handed over to law enforcement agencies after its completion," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, the 128th separate Zakarpattia mountain-assault brigade confirmed the death of 19 soldiers from a russian attack on November 3 in a front-line village in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

On November 5, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that criminal proceedings had been registered over the death of soldiers of the 128th Zakarpattia mountain-assault brigade as a result of a missile attack by the aggressor state of russia.

On November 5, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov instructed the Ministry of Defense inspectorate to find out the circumstances of the death of soldiers from the 128th Separate Zakarpattia mountain-assault brigade.