Tanks, UAVs and all-terrain vehicles. Germany transfers new package of military aid to Ukraine

The German Ministry of Defense announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine. It included Leopard 1 tanks, tracked all-terrain vehicles, radars and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The list of transferred weapons and equipment is published on the official website of the Ministry of Defense of Germany.

According to published information, the package of military aid to Ukraine includes:

10 Leopard 1 A5 modification tanks;

14 tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206;

5 Warthog Ambulance tracked all-terrain vehicles;

10 VECTOR unmanned aerial vehicles;

14 GO 12 ground surveillance radars;

Wincent 1 tank for demining;

16 Zetros trucks;

13 MAN TGS trucks;

4 HX81 tractors;

4 semi-trailers;

3 cars for border guards.

The Ukrainian military will also receive 1.4 million cartridges for small arms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last week the German arms concern Rheinmetall received an order for the production of 100,000 mortar mines, which will later be transferred to Ukraine.

We will remind, at the end of October, Germany handed Ukraine the IRIS-T SLM air defense system and missiles with a cluster warhead for the M142 HIMARS MLRS.

We also reported that the day before, the training of Ukrainian military personnel, who will later operate the MIM-104 Patriot air defense system, began in Germany.