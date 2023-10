Germany has begun training a group of Ukrainian troops to control the Patriot surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, according to the German Air Force.

"Our support for Ukraine continues. Today begins another training on Patriot," said the statement on the official page of the German Air Force on the social network X (Twitter) on Monday.

It reportedly involves 61 Ukrainian military personnel. Also, 10 Ukrainian language mediators begin a multi-week course of study.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting of leaders of the European political community in Granada said that the aggressor country russia will be ready for a new offensive after 2028 if it gets the opportunity to restore strength after failures in Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that Germany plans to supply Ukraine with additional IRIS-T systems and Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery installations to strengthen air defense and protect grain routes from attacks by the aggressor state of russia.