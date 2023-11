Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting to clarify plans and calculations to continue active actions at front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, November 10, held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, which, in particular, clarified plans and calculations for continuing active actions at the front. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Important Staff meeting. Strategic vision of de-occupation of our land and concrete steps for its implementation. Clarification of all plans and calculations to continue active actions," he wrote.

The Staff also considered the military budget for next year. Zelenskyy noted that the emphasis is on Ukraine becoming more self-sufficient in terms of shells, missiles, drones, armored vehicles.

The Staff heard reports from the commanders about the current situation at the front on all key axes: Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Melitopol and the left bank of the Kherson Region.

The President said that concrete decisions were made to protect Kherson - there will be an increase in air defense, counter-battery warfare, EW and intelligence.

A separate report was on the evacuation of Ukrainians and citizens of our partner countries from Gaza.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak said that the war in Ukraine could end suddenly, but there were still “30 heaviest meters” ahead, if compared with a 100-meter race.