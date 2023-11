Today, the number of the russian grouping in Ukraine is three times larger than at the beginning of the aggression.

According to a message from the Office of the President, the Head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak said this during a meeting with Advisers to the leaders of the USA, Great Britain, Germany and France in Washington (USA), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield. As the head of the President's Office noted, the Ukrainian army has already recaptured about 50% of the previously occupied territories, but today the number of the russian grouping in Ukraine is three times larger than at the beginning of the aggression, so our country needs to maintain international support," the message says.

It is noted that within the framework of a working visit to the United States of America, Yermak held a meeting with the US President's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the Secretary of the National Security Council, the British Prime Minister's National Security Adviser Timothy Barrow, the German Chancellor's Foreign Policy Adviser Jens Plotner and Advisor to the President of France on Foreign Policy Emmanuel Bonn.

"Ukraine has been resisting the aggressor for two years. Against this background, you and I are meeting in Washington and discussing further steps to strengthen Ukraine and provide it with security guarantees. Ukraine lives, fights and believes in its victory," said the Head of the President's Office.

The meeting also discussed the protection of the "grain corridor" in the Black Sea. Yermak said that despite the numerous air attacks of the russian federation on the Ukrainian port infrastructure, the corridor continues to work thanks to cooperation with Ukraine's partners, primarily from the Black Sea region.

"Dozens of ships have already passed through this route, which contributed to the reduction of threats to food security in the world. However, to protect and ensure the operation of the "grain corridor", we need additional air defense systems," he stressed.

The interlocutors also continued the dialogue regarding the conclusion of bilateral agreements on security guarantees within the framework of the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, adopted by the G7 countries in Vilnius. It was stated that the work carried out in this context will contribute to the transition of the defense forces of our country to NATO standards and Western weapons.

Advisors to the leaders of the USA, Great Britain, Germany and France assured that they will support Ukraine as much as it will be necessary to achieve a just peace.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as of September 2023, more than 400,000 russian troops were stationed in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

At the end of January 2022, then Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov noted that the number of russian troops near the borders of Ukraine had increased from 110,000 in December to 130,000.