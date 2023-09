Defense Intelligence calculates how many russian troops are currently in occupied territories of Ukraine

More than 400,000 russian troops are in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The number of invaders that are now in the temporarily occupied territories is more than 400,000 of the military component itself. This is a very serious even figure, if you imagine it quantitatively, and these people are also armed and perform the set combat tasks. Despite the low moral and psychological state, despite the lack of training and coherence, even 400,000 of such invaders is definitely a certain danger," says Yusov.

At the same time, he emphasized that the russians seem to have enough commanders, but there are questions about their quality.

"Both by officers and pilots including... If we are talking, for example, about aviation, then it seems that every year more than 300 graduates are provided by flight schools in russia. But from the number, for example, of accidents in the sky, which recently occur during training and exercises, we see that there are questions about the quality of these trained personnel...

Just an ordinary russian should understand that putin destroyed his personnel army unknown for what and did not receive any desired results," concluded the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

