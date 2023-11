Kirovohrad Administration reports which missile was shot down over Kropyvnytskyi and tells about consequences

On the morning of November 14, an enemy Kh-59 missile was shot down over Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad Region. As a result of the shooting down, there were no victims.

The head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andrii Raikevych announced this on Telegram.

"Friends, as a result of the shooting down of the Kh-59 missile over Kropyvnytskyi there are no victims. Windows and balconies were damaged in several houses, several garages and two cars were also affected by debris," the report said.

Raikevych said that police and rescuers are working at the scene. The losses and the nature of the damage caused is being established.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of November 14, the russian occupiers attacked the Kirovohrad Region with a missile. Air defense forces shot it down in the Kropyvnytskyi District.

Besides, the army of the aggressor country attacked Ukraine using attack drones, as well as ballistic and guided aircraft missiles.

Also on the evening of November 13, the russian occupiers attacked the Izium District of the Kharkiv Region with Shaheds. A civil enterprise was damaged, a fire occurred.