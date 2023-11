On the morning of November 14, the russian invaders attacked the Kirovohrad Region with a missile. The Air Defense Forces shot it down in the Kropyvnytskyi District.

This was announced by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raikovych.

"A missile attack by the enemy. The anti-aircraft defense system worked. A missile was shot down in the Kropyvnytskyi district. Information about the consequences is being clarified," the message says.

Currently, no other details are given regarding the consequences of the enemy attack.

The last air alert in the region lasted from 9:40 to 9:59.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at night, the army of the aggressor country attacked Ukraine using attack drones, as well as ballistic and guided air missiles.

Meanwhile, on the evening of November 13, the russian invaders attacked Izium District with Shaheds. A civilian enterprise was damaged, and a fire broke out.