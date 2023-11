Overnight into Tuesday, November 14, the army of the aggressor country attacked Ukraine using attack drones, as well as ballistic and guided air missiles.

This follows from a statement posted on Telegram by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"The launches of 9 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were recorded from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk district of the Krasnodar Krai, russia. The Iskander-M ballistic missile was launched from the Dzhankoi District (Crimea), and the Kh-35 guided air missile was launched from the airspace of the Zaporizhzhia Region," says the message of the Air Force of the AFU.

As a result of combat work by the forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense forces of the AFU, 7 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were downed.

On Monday, November 13, a number of russian mass media reported on the alleged "regrouping" of their troops in the Kherson Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Center of National Resistance explained that the russian mass media's report on the alleged offensive of part of the russian occupation army on the left bank of the Kherson Region is an information operation against Ukraine.