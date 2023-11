By 2028, the Ukrainian army should switch to a contract basis, and military conscription will be replaced, and compulsory military service will be replaced by intensive training.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The document has already been signed by the head of the Ministry of Defense Rustem Umerov.

"The main emphasis of the concept is guaranteed to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in people during a full-scale war, integration into the Euro-Atlantic security space, and the mutual compatibility of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the Armed Forces of NATO Member States," the document says.

The Concept announced the results that the Ministry of Defense wants to achieve:

the Armed Forces will transfer to military service under the contract. Military service will be replaced by intensive military training of citizens of conscript age;

in Ukraine there will be an effective recruiting system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by professional and motivated personnel;

a human-centric approach to the management of the career of military personnel taking into account their education,

professional development, gender equality. Equal opportunities for men and women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

improved electronic system of military accounting;

automated and digitalized HR management processes;

enhanced cooperation between Ukrainian higher education institutions and universities of NATO and EU Member States;

effective and transparent system of money support for military personnel and providing them with housing;

improved psychological support;

a new culture of relationships between commanders and subordinates;

appropriate conditions for the transition from a military career to civilian life of military personnel subject to dismissal from military service.

