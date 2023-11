The Armed Forces of Ukraine are intensifying attacks on military and logistical facilities in the rear areas of russia, as well as in the temporarily occupied territories.

This is announced in the ISW report.

According to ISW military analysts, on November 12, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that on November 11, Ukrainian partisans attacked the russian headquarters in the occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region, as a result of which at least three employees of the FSB of the russian federation and the russian Guard were killed.

Also, from November 8 to 12, strikes were observed on russian military bases in the temporarily occupied Crimea and a number of regions of the russian federation. In particular, according to ISW experts, Ukrainian forces have been conducting a large-scale strike campaign since the summer of 2023, specifically aimed at military targets in occupied Crimea.

We will remind, with the help of a fleet of naval drones, Ukraine destroyed seven russian ships in one year.

What ships of the russian federation were destroyed as a result of the attack of naval drones in Crimea. Explanation of the Defense Intelligence.

On November 5, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, confirmed the destruction in the temporarily occupied Kerch of one of the most modern ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation - the Kalibr cruise missile carrier.

As a result of a night operation on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea by soldiers of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, small landing ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country of the russian federation were hit.