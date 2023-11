With the help of naval drones, Ukraine destroyed a number of russian ships in a year. Vice Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Telegram on November 12.

"Admiral Makarov, Ivan Golubets, Ivan Khurs, Sergei Kotov, Neftianoy Mayak, Akula and Serna. The whole world is fascinated by the attacks of our drones. And this is just the beginning. We continue to develop and improve the technology so that you see even more affected russian ships in the news. Thanks to everyone who supports United24 and helps," Fedorov said.

We will remind you which ships of the russian federation were destroyed as a result of an attack by naval drones in Crimea. Explanation of the Defense Intelligence.

On November 5, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, confirmed the destruction in the temporarily occupied Kerch of one of the most modern ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation - the Kalibr cruise missile carrier.

As a result of a night operation on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea by soldiers of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, small landing ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country of the russian federation were hit.