On the night of November 12, the russians attacked southern Ukraine with three missiles and tried to bypass air defense systems. This was reported by the South Operational Command on Facebook.

In the Operational Command, it is assumed that the enemy used Iskander-M and two Kh-59 guided air missiles for the attack.

"Trying to bypass the air defense systems, the guided missiles were directed along a difficult route. However, the air defense forces managed to destroy one of the guided missiles in the Mykolaiv Region," the message says.

Several residential buildings were damaged as a result of the fall of the fragments of the downed missile, however, no one was injured.

The other two missiles hit the open territory of the region - no one was injured, no damage was recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, several loud explosions were heard in Kyiv on the morning of November 11. At the time of the incident, the city did not announce an air alert.

In the morning, Kyiv was protected from a missile attack by the Patriot air defense system, said the Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk.