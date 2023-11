All air targets hit on approaches to Kyiv at night, but in the morning explosions were already heard over capi

The last air alert in Kyiv was related to an attack by enemy drones. Enemy drones (according to preliminary data - barrage ammunition of the Shahed type) were launched from the southern direction. Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported this on the Telegram channel.

According to him, all air targets were hit on the approaches to Kyiv by air defense forces and means, and the Air Force will publish the final summary data on the type and number.

"According to preliminary data, there are no victims or destruction in the capital itself. (The data of the operational reports will be clarified.) There is a high probability that the enemy is testing the air defense system of Kyiv in this way. Therefore, do not ignore the air alert signals. Always stay in shelters until the danger is over. Take care of yourself and loved ones. And always be sure - Ukraine will definitely win!" the message reads.

However, in the morning of November 11, residents of the capital heard explosions directly above Kyiv and only then the air alert warning signals were turned on. Air Forces and local authorities reported a missile threat in the capital. The mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko reported that strong explosions were heard on the left bank of Kyiv. According to his preliminary information, the air defense forced worked on a ballistic missile.

"There have been no rescue calls in the capital so far. Several calls to medics have been made, but no victims have been found. People called after hearing loud explosions," the mayor of Kyiv said.