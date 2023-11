The type of missile that flew at Kyiv is still being determined, but the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, thanked the combat units of the Patriot air defense system in Telegram for the quick reaction in the defense of the capital.

"On the morning of November 11, the occupiers insidiously hit the capital of Ukraine with a ballistic missile. We will find out later what type of missile it was - ballistic Iskander-M or anti-aircraft guided missile S-400. And for now, I want to thank the combat units of the Patriot air defense system for the instant reaction in defense of the capital and to all those who repelled the attack of the Shaheds on the night of November 11, 2023 in the areas of responsibility of the East, South and Center air commands,” wrote the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, several loud explosions were heard in Kyiv on the morning of November 11. At the time of the incident, the city did not announce an air alert.