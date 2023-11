How weather will affect work of aviation. Explanation of Air Force

Worsening weather conditions will affect aviation operations. This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon.

"Weather conditions will have a significant impact on aviation activities, because the air situation and the process of launching strikes depend significantly on weather conditions. The weather affects this," the spokesman emphasized.

Ihnat also commented on the night strikes of the russian federation and the work of the air defense forces.

"We worked hard, we shot down a missile - this is a great result. The enemy will certainly adjust its attacks in accordance with its tactical and strategic plans," he summarized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, several loud explosions were heard in Kyiv on the morning of November 11. At the time of the incident, the city did not announce an air alert.

In the morning, Kyiv was protected from a missile attack by the Patriot air defense system, said the Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk.