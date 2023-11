Russian army took over initiative in Luhansk and Donetsk Regions - Estonian intelligence

The russian occupation army allegedly seized the initiative in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. This is allegedly evidenced by the increase in the intensity of offensive actions by the invaders.

The corresponding statement was made by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces, Colonel Mart Wendla, ERR quoted him as saying.

According to him, Estonian intelligence records an increase in the intensity of offensive actions of the russian army in the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna triangle and on the Avdiivka-Mariinka line.

Wendla noted that on average, russian troops made 64 attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian military every day.

"Based on this, we can say that russia still has enough manpower and equipment to keep the Ukrainian armed forces under constant pressure," Wendla said.

He added that against the background of this, it can also be said that the russian army today seized the initiative in both Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

