Today, November 10, in the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region, partisans blew up the car of an occupying police officer.

This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko with reference to the Mariupol Resistance.

"There was an explosion in Mariupol. The car of one of the police officers of the occupation corps was blown up on Metalurhiv Avenue. Details later," the message says.

Andriushchenko said that in the morning the Mariupol Resistance reported that it has "already handed over a gift" to the occupying policemen on the celebration of Police Day in the russian federation (November 10).

"We'll see if it's the last surprise for today. Finally, good news from the city," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of the attack on the temporarily occupied Skadovsk, Kherson Region, which took place on November 9, the building where the so-called military investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the russian federation was located was destroyed. 10 people were killed.

Meanwhile, this morning it became known that as a result of a night operation on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, small landing ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country of the russian federation were damaged by soldiers of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense. We are talking about boats of project 11770 (Serna class).

It will be recalled that Andriushchenko previously reported that the statements of the aggressor state about the creation of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi battalion from the Ukrainian military, which switched to the side of the occupiers and were supposed to fight against the Defense Forces of Ukraine, turned out to be a fake.