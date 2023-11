As a result of the attack on the temporarily occupied Skadovsk of the Kherson Region, which took place on November 9, the building, where the so-called military investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the russian federation was located, was destroyed.

This was reported by ASTRA with reference to sources.

Thus, the hit came at the location of the military investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the russian federation in occupied Skadovsk.

It is reported that one of the strikes in the city fell on a two-story building that housed russian military investigators.

It is noted that the building was completely destroyed as a result of shelling. According to ASTRA sources, 10 people were killed, 11 were wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 9, in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk of the Kherson Region, an attack was carried out on the location of the military of the aggressor country of russia. 5 killed and 15 wounded occupiers were previously reported.

Meanwhile, as a result of a night operation on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea by soldiers of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, small landing ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country of the russian federation were hit. We are talking about boats of project 11770 (Serna class).