The statements of the aggressor state about the creation of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Battalion from the Ukrainian military, which defected to the side of the occupiers and were supposed to fight against the Defense Forces of Ukraine, turned out to be a fake. Petro Andriushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of the temporarily captured Mariupol, reported this in his Telegram channel with reference to OSINT analysts.

The newly created russian battalion Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of Ukrainian prisoners of war who voluntarily defected to the side of the russian federation and took an oath to serve the aggressor turned out to be another fake.

"Analyzing the video of the oath of this battalion, OSINT analysts established that a so-called "Ukrainian" fighter Andrii Tyshchenko is actually a russian Mikhail Medvedev from the village of Veidelevka, Belgorod Oblast of the russian federation," the mayor's adviser wrote.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of November, the russian side announced that they had created a battalion named Bohdan Khmelnytskyi from Ukrainian prisoners of war, who were supposed to fight against the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the command of the occupiers from ORDLO. A video of the so-called "consecration" was published as proof.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian propaganda launched a fake video with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

In September, the propaganda of the aggressor state of russia spread fakes about the allegedly heavy losses of the Ukrainian army at the front and mobilization.

On August 30, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted the statements of russian propaganda about the alleged destruction of Ukrainian soldiers by aircraft at sea.