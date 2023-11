Ukraine evacuates another 160 of its citizens and 9 citizens of Moldova from Gaza - Zelenskyy

Over the past day and night, Ukraine evacuated another 160 of its citizens and 9 citizens of Moldova from the Gaza Strip. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over the past day and night, Ukraine evacuated another 160 of its citizens and 9 citizens of Moldova from Gaza. This week, 203 Ukrainian citizens have already been rescued," he wrote.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine advocates for the protection of civilian lives and cares for each of its citizens, no matter where they are.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 8, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had successfully evacuated the first group of 43 Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip.

The evacuation from the Gaza Strip began on November 7 and was said to last several days. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed the first photos of the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Egypt, Mykola Nahornyi, reported that there are 358 people on the lists for evacuation at the Embassy. At the same time, the Ambassador said that all algorithms, how it will be carried out, have already been worked out.