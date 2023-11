The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed the first photos of the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip, which began on November 7 and will continue for several days.

The Defense Intelligence published the respective footage on Telegram.

Yesterday, on November 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the first group of 43 Ukrainians had been successfully evacuated from the Gaza Strip. It was reported that they are safe in Egypt under the care of Ukrainian diplomats.

In addition, Ukraine also helped evacuate 36 citizens of Moldova.

As earlier reported, according to the data of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel, Yevhen Korniichuk, which he provided on November 7, 101 citizens of Ukraine received permission to evacuate from the territory of the Gaza Strip.

The evacuation from the Gaza Strip began on November 7 and was scheduled to last several days. The Ambassador of Ukraine to Egypt, Mykola Nahornyi, said that the situation is very unstable, and there are many risks that could affect the course of the evacuation.

In particular, yesterday, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the U.S. Department of State, Vedant Patel, said that the Rafah checkpoint between Gaza and Egypt was closed due to "security-related circumstances," temporarily suspending the flow of aid into Gaza, as well as the evacuation of foreign citizens, including Ukrainians.