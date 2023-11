Ukraine successfully evacuated the first group of 43 Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip. Now they are safe in Egypt under the care of Ukrainian diplomats. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the X social network.

He noted that Ukraine also helped evacuate 36 citizens of Moldova.

"We are glad to help our friendly neighbors. The evacuation is ongoing. Our Embassies in Israel and Egypt, other involved Ukrainian agencies continue to work on the evacuation of our citizens," Zelenskyy added.

It will be recalled that the evacuation from the Gaza Strip began on November 7. It was noted that it will last several days.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Egypt, Mykola Nahornyi, reported that there are 358 people on the lists for evacuation at the Embassy. At the same time, the Ambassador said that all algorithms on how it will be carried out have already been worked out.

Meanwhile, according to the data of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk, which he provided in a comment to Ukrinform on November 7, 101 citizens of Ukraine received permission to evacuate from the territory of the Gaza Strip.