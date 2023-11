Evacuation from the Gaza Strip resumed through the Rafah checkpoint on Thursday, November 9, after being suspended for one day.

This was reported to Reuters by Egyptian sources in security agencies and medical institutions.

Thus, departures from Rafah, the only checkpoint into the besieged enclave that does not border Israel, were suspended on Wednesday, November 8, for the second time since the bombings on the Gaza route leading to the border.

We will remind, on November 8, the deputy spokesman of the US Department of State, Vedant Patel, said that the Rafah checkpoint between Gaza and Egypt was closed due to "circumstances related to security".

The Red Cross said its convoy accompanying the medical evacuation on Tuesday had come under fire, forcing it to suspend the evacuation.

On Thursday, two sources told the publication that 695 foreign passport holders and their family members, including Egyptians, were able to cross the border. 12 evacuees on medical grounds and 10 accompanying persons entered Egypt, the sources said.

Evacuation from Gaza via Rafah began on November 1 for approximately 7,000 foreign passport holders, dual nationals and their dependents, as well as a limited number of people in urgent medical need.

US Special Envoy David Satterfield told reporters he hoped evacuations through Rafah would be made easier by the four-hour humanitarian pause the US said Israel had agreed to on Thursday.

Rafah is also the only point of entry for humanitarian aid entering Gaza. On Wednesday, 106 trucks carrying food, medicine and water entered Gaza, bringing the total number of humanitarian aid trucks that have entered Gaza since October 21 to 756, according to the United Nations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed the first photos of the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip, which began on November 7.

The evacuation from the Gaza Strip began on November 7 and was scheduled to last several days. The Ambassador of Ukraine to Egypt, Mykola Nahornyi, said that the situation is very unstable, there are many risks that could affect the course of the evacuation.

On November 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the first group of 43 Ukrainians had been successfully evacuated from the Gaza Strip. It was reported that they are safe in Egypt under the care of Ukrainian diplomats.