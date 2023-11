Prosecutor's office will appeal refusal to choose preventive measure for AFU officer who presented grenades to

The court refused to choose a preventive measure for the officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who presented grenades to the assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Hennadii Chastiakov, one of which exploded and killed him.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The prosecutor's office asked to take the officer into custody, but the court refused.

Prosecutors of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region are preparing an appeal against the ruling of the investigating judge on the refusal to apply a preventive measure to the senior assistant to the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, he was served with the suspicion of illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on November 6, the suspect presented Chastiakov 6 universal combat grenades as a gift for his birthday.

One of them exploded during the inspection of gifts.

The AFU major died on the spot.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI served the suspicion to the officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who presented grenades to Zaluzhnyi's assistant.

Zaluzhnyi's assistant was killed by a grenade explosion at his home.

The "gift set" with combat grenades was presented to assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Hennadii Chastiakov by his colleague, Colonel Timchenko. Chastiakov mistook the grenades for glasses of a specific shape.