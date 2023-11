SBI serves suspicion to AFU officer who presented grenades to Zaluzhnyi's assistant

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) served the suspicion to an officer from the staff of assistants to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who presented grenades to his fallen aide Hennadii Chastiakov.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the SBI.

It was established that the officer obtained 8 DM 51A2 universal offensive and defensive hand grenades without permission and brought them to his office.

Later, he packed six of them in a wooden gift box and put a bottle of strong alcohol inside.

He gave this box to Chastiakov on the occasion of his birthday.

By his actions, the officer actually peddled the explosive devices.

He kept two more grenades in the closet of his office, where they were seized by law enforcement officers.

The officer was served with the suspicion of acquiring, storing, carrying and peddling explosive devices without the permission required by law (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides imprisonment for up to 7 years.

We will remind that on November 6, while unpacking a gift, a grenade exploded, as a result of which Chastiakov was killed.

The next day, the Prosecutor General's Office assigned responsibility in this criminal proceeding to the State Bureau of Investigation.

The pre-trial investigation continues, Bureau employees are establishing all the facts related to the tragic event and have not yet rejected any of the versions.

In particular:

- an accident as a result of careless handling of ammunition;

- murder ordered by the special services of the russian federation;

- murder on the basis of hostile relations;

- attempted assassination by russian special services of another officer of the Staff of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, the main version of the cause of the death of Zaluzhnyi's assistant is considered an accident as a result of careless handling of ammunition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI is looking for a "Russian trace" in the death of Zaluzhnyi's assistant.

Zaluzhnyi's assistant was killed by a grenade explosion at his home.

The "gift set" with combat grenades was presented to the Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Hennadii Chastiakov by his colleague, Colonel Timchenko. Chastiakov mistook the grenades for glasses of a specific shape.