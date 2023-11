Hennadii Chestiakov, an assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi died as a result of careless handling of a grenade in the village of Chaiky in the Kyiv Region, his minor son is severely injured. This was reported to the Ukrainian News Agency by law enforcement sources on Monday, November 6.

According to our sources, Chestiakov worked as an assistant to the Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi. When inspecting the apartment, law enforcement officers found five more intact grenades. The Ukrainian News Agency was informed by the Ministry of Interior Affairs about the death of a military man without specifying his surname and post.

"In the village of Chaiky, a 39-year-old military man died at home as a result of careless handling of ammunition. His 13-year-old son is critically injured and has been hospitalized. The police are working. Data was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations on the fact of the death of a person and under Article 263 "Illegal handling of weapons, military supplies or explosives." A wife and a daughter of the military were also at home. According to preliminary information, they were not injured," said Interior Ministry spokeswoman Mariana Reva.

Zaluzhnyi confirmed the death of the assistant on his birthday and said it was an intentional murder.

