Servants of the People did not have enough own votes to pass 2024 state budget

The Servant of the People faction did not have enough votes to adopt the bill on the state budget of Ukraine for 2024 in the second reading on their own.

This is evidenced by the voting data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

267 MPs voted for the adoption of the draft resolution No. 10000, with the minimum required 226.

From the monomajority faction, only 199 MPs supported the draft state budget.

MPs from other factions and groups helped the Servant of the People to pass the bill: 16 MPs each from the Dovira and Platform for Life and Peace groups, 14 MPs from the Holos faction.

MPs from the Restoration of Ukraine group and non-factional MPs also cast 10 votes each.

11 MPs from the For the Future group supported the budget for 2024.

Only two factions did not vote for the draft resolution: European Solidarity and Batkivshchyna.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the state budget for 2024.

The Verkhovna Rada approved the budget for the activities of the parliament for 2024 in the amount of UAH 2.953 billion.