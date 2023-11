The Verkhovna Rada approved the budget for the activities of the parliament for 2024 in the amount of UAH 2.953 billion.

263 MPs voted for the adoption of the draft resolution No. 10222 on financial support for the activities of the Verkhovna Rada, instead of the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

UAH 1.4 billion are provided for the implementation of the legislative activities of the Verkhovna Rada, of which UAH 945 million are allocated for payment of labor and salary accruals, UAH 31.6 million for the use of goods and services, including expenses for business trips - UAH 10.3 million, for social security - UAH 424 million.

UAH 1.34 billion are planned for maintenance and organizational, informational and analytical, material and technical support of the activities of the Verkhovna Rada.

In this section, UAH 1.22 billion are provided for wages and salary accruals, UAH 113 million for the use of goods and services, including UAH 777,000 hryvnias for travel expenses.

UAH 877 million will be allocated for administration, UAH 135.4 million for the bus depot, UAH 49.3 million for the research service, UAH 275.7 million for the management of administrative buildings, and UAH 3 million for the canteen.

In addition, UAH 198 million are provided for coverage of the Verkhovna Rada's activities by means of television (Rada TV channel) and radio broadcasting and financial support for the Holos Ukrainy newspaper.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the state budget for 2024.