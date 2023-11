The Cabinet of Ministers has temporarily imposed the duties of the Minister of Youth and Sports on Deputy Minister Matvii Bidnyi. The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine temporarily entrusted Bidnyi Matvii Viktorovych with the duties of the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine," he wrote.

Bidnyi, 43, has served as Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports since July 2020. In 2016-2020, he was the director of the Department of Physical Culture and Non-Olympic Sports at the Ministry of Sports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, November 9, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed the Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Huttsait. Huttsait has held the position since March 2020. In July 2022, he was appointed president of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

On November 8, Huttsait wrote a letter of resignation, explaining that he planned to focus on working for the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.