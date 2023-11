Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Huttsait has decided to resign.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today I decided to resign from the post of Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine," he wrote.

Huttsait plans to focus on working in the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

On his Telegram channel, Verkhovna Rada Member from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko published a photo of Huttsait’s resignation letter.

Huttsait proposes to dismiss him as minister due to his resignation letter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, on his Telegram channel, announced the alleged dismissal of one of the Cabinet ministers this week.

Later, MP from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Vadym Huttsait was to be dismissed.