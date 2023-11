The Verkhovna Rada dismissed the Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Huttsait.

243 MPs voted for the relevant decision instead of the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He has held the relevant position since March 2020.

Huttsait headed the Ministry of Sports for almost 4 years (3 years and 8 months).

From July 17, 2022, he was appointed president of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Huttsait was born in 1971 in Kyiv.

In 1993, he graduated from Kyiv National University of Physical Education and Sports.

In 2002-2010, he was the head coach of the Ukrainian fencing team, in 2008, under his leadership, the Ukrainian saber team won gold at the Olympic Games in Beijing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Huttsait decided to resign yesterday.

The head of the Servant of the People faction, Davyd Arakhamia, reported on his Telegram channel about the probable dismissal of one of the Cabinet ministers this week.

Later, MP from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, said that they plan to dismiss the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Vadym Huttsait.