In the temporarily occupied Skadovsk of the Kherson Region, an attack was carried out on the location of the military of the aggressor country of russia. It is previously known about 5 killed and 15 wounded occupiers. Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Thursday, November 9.

Andriushchenko noted that the hit in Skadovsk was in the area of the building of the former Radianska Ukraina [Soviet Ukraine] collective farm on the corner of Haharina and Portova Streets.

"Everything is blocked, and they are not allowed to get close. It is already known about at least 15 wounded and five "good russians" who will never return home," the mayor's advisor emphasized.

Andriushchenko showed a photo of the occupiers' base after the hit.

Telegram channel Nikolaevskyi Vaniok reported that the building had 2 large rooms, where the "liberation troops" were stationed, and there were always many military vehicles near it. According to him, the number of killed occupiers is increasing every hour.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 1, three senior officers of the Dnepr headquarters were killed due to an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the command post of the russian occupiers on the Arabatska Spit.

Previously, Ptakhy Madiara unit liquidated a russian unit of FPV drone operators, which created many problems for Ukrainian soldiers in the south.

In addition, over the last day, the losses of russians in the war with Ukraine amounted to 1,080 people, the total number of losses since the beginning of the invasion is 308,720 occupiers.