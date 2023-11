Over the last day, the losses of russians in the war with Ukraine amounted to 1,080 people; the total number of losses since the beginning of the invasion is 308,720 occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to November 9, 2023, approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 308,720 (+1,080);

tanks – 5,316 (+15);

armored combat vehicles - 10,014 (+18);

artillery systems – 7,475 (+36);

MLRS - 875 (+3);

air defense equipment - 577 (+5);

planes - 322;

helicopters - 324;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 5,593 (+26);

cruise missiles – 1,557 (+1);

ships/boats - 20;

submarines - 1;

automotive equipment and fuel tank trucks – 9,853 (+39);

special equipment – 1,059 (+5).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a total of 78 combat clashes took place at the front during the past day. In total, the enemy launched two missile and 48 airstrikes and carried out 79 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has a counteroffensive plan for 2024.