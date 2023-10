Trying to storm Avdiivka, the russian occupiers lost more than 60 pieces of equipment, but this figure may increase.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov announced this on the air of the telethon.

"These are not final figures, and losses of the invaders, obviously, can be greater both in equipment and in manpower. If we talk about the Avdiivka axis, the losses of the invaders there are noticeable. They are not justified in terms of tasks and results," he said.

The Defense Intelligence believes that the russians, trying to take Avdiivka, are performing a "political task." For the sake of this, they are ready to take great losses both among the troops and among the equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to massive artillery shelling and air attacks, humanitarian assistance cannot be brought to the residents of Avdiivka in the Donetsk Region. People are gradually being evacuated.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, russian losses in the war in Ukraine on the morning of Thursday, October 19, amounted to 630 of the invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion made 290,680 in the military. Besides, the Armed Forces destroyed an aircraft and a helicopter.