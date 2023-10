The enemy wants to cut off the road to Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, trying to keep it constantly under fire, which makes it difficult to evacuate and supply humanitarian aid.

The head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration Vitalii Barabash announced this on the air of the Radio Liberty.

"Very complicated logistics. 22 kilometers to the city is constantly under fire - both day and night. Accordingly, this makes it very difficult to evacuate and import humanitarian aid. Any logistics is all across one road. Of course, the enemy is trying to cut it off. The enemy tries to keep it constantly under fire. If they have the capability, weather allows, they launch Orlan unmanned vehicles, monitor the road. Any movement for them is a signal to open fire," Barabash said.

He informed that an evacuation should take place from Avdiivka today. It is noted that over the past three days it has not taken place - not because of the risks of shelling, but because of the reluctance of people. Barabash noted that convincing the citizens to leave is very difficult:

"A very bitter experience even in our community. This is the village of Opytne, which belongs to our community. When it was partially occupied, and we did not have the opportunity to bring humanitarian aid there, and in principle there was no opportunity to get in. And they know everything about it. These things don't even really affect them. The answers are very simple: "we hope that it will not come to the point that ours will now drive them away as further as possible, and we will have a quieter situation, and everything will be fine," said the head of the City Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War note that the aggressor country of the russian federation is transferring new forces to Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, although it suffered heavy losses there and has difficulties in storming the positions of the Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, more than 90 combat clashes occurred at the front during the past day. In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiivka axis, the russians do not abandon attempts to surround Avdiivka.